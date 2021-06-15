HOOD RIVER — Physician Assistant Bob Fiske will be retiring from Hood River’s Summit Family Medicine after 25 years.
Fiske has been in the Columbia Gorge area since 1986, starting out in family practice in Arlington, Ore. then in The Dalles. Many of his first patients in Arlington and The Dalles followed him to Hood River. He has been active in The Dalles community, playing trumpet for the musical theater and various groups for many years. He has taken care of up to four generations of families. Several of his patients have said Fiske was more than just their doctor, he has become their lifelong friend.
Fiske often cared for patients in their homes and at local nursing homes. It was not uncommon for Fiske to bring flowers to his patients in the hospital or stop by for coffee. He will be dearly missed by his patients and the staff at Summit, where he has graced the practice with his wisdom, poetry, baking and sense of humor. Fiske has slowly been working his way into retirement over the last couple of years and will be spending more time with his family and enjoying some quiet at his cabin.
The Fiske wing at Summit will be transferred to Family Nurse Practitioner Deana Dahl from White Salmon. Dahl has also lived in The Gorge for many years, practicing at Northshore Medical Practice for 20 years before joining Fiske in August 2019. She is committed to continuing the practice and making sure patients feel truly cared for.
Join the Summit group in celebrating Fiske on Friday, June 18 from 3-5 p.m. at 1021 June Street.
