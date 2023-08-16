Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue

A Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue vehicle in the mountains.

 Rachael Penchoen-Lind photo

HOOD RIVER — The Columbia River Gorge draws people from all over the world seeking the freedom to explore the outdoors. For some it is the world-class windsurfing, others the plethora of scenic hikes, lush greenery and spectacular waterfalls. However, these recreational treasures can be dangerous; a pleasant stroll on a familiar trail could lead to injury or an emergency without warning.

In a county such as Hood River, emergency teams and first responders are critical when things go awry. Among these vital teams is Search and Rescue, a volunteer-based service in the United States. With the outdoors so full of inherent risk in this region of the country, from mountain biking to whitewater rafting, to wind sports, backpacking, climbing, and much more, Search and Rescue services are essential to keeping everyone safe.

Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue

The Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue Marine Patrol boat, acquired by the department in 2022.
Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue

The Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue team.
Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue

A Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue vehicle.