On Aug. 19 at about 9 a.m., an Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper located a deceased pedestrian on Interstate 84, westbound near milepost 89.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle between the hours of 4-5:20 a.m. Troopers located a vehicle that belonged to the pedestrian in the area (see photo).
OSP is requesting anyone that may have witnessed or been traveling through the area and hit what they thought could be an animal during those hours to please call *OSP (*677) or 800-442-0776; Reference Case Number SP22-217109.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
