An Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper located a deceased pedestrian on Interstate 84, westbound near milepost 89 Aug. 19; troopers later located this vehicle belonging to the pedestrian in the area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle between the hours of 4-5:20 a.m. Troopers located a vehicle that belonged to the pedestrian in the area (see photo). 