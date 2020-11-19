A resident of the Oregon Veterans’ Home who contracted COVID-19 on Oct. 25 passed away on Nov. 16. That marks the 18th death in Wasco County from COVID.
Under Oregon Health Authority investigative guidelines, a death is considered to be related to COVID-19 if it occurs within 60 days of exposure to a confirmed case, onset of symptoms, or date of the person’s first positive test.
An outbreak was first reported at the Oregon Veterans’ Home on Oct. 25, and 13 cases are connected to it, including staff, residents and household contacts of staff, according to the North Central Public Health District.
"We extend our deepest sympathy to family and friends who have lost a loved one," said an NCPHD press release. "As we head into the holiday season, with rapidly rising case counts in Oregon, please take all precautions to help slow the spread of the virus. Wear a mask, stay physically distant from those not in your household, avoid social gatherings, which have been a driver of community spread, and frequently wash your hands."
For more information, please contact North Central Public Health District at 541-506-2600 or visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or https://wascoshermangilliamcovid-19.com/
