The Oregon Eagles club donated $42,265.19 to the Celilo Cancer Center patient assistance fund and new linear accelerator July 20.

Eagles Past State Worthy President Jeff Wilson, his wife Candy and his project chairman Johnny Jones presented Mid-Columbia Health Foundation Executive Director Amanda Evans with a check July 20.

