Oregon Eagles club donated $42,265.19 to the Celilo Cancer Center patient assistance fund and new linear accelerator July 20. Pictured are, left to right, MCMC’s CNO Jayme Mason; COO Cammie Overton; Eagle past president Jeff Wilson; MCHF ED Amanda Evans; Eagle Johnny Jones; MCMC CEO Dennis Knox and Candy Wilson.
The Oregon Eagles club donated $42,265.19 to the Celilo Cancer Center patient assistance fund and new linear accelerator July 20.
Eagles Past State Worthy President Jeff Wilson, his wife Candy and his project chairman Johnny Jones presented Mid-Columbia Health Foundation Executive Director Amanda Evans with a check July 20.
In the past year, Jeff Wilson and his team traveled more than 17,000 miles through five different states raising money in a variety of ways for the Celilo Cancer Center. They did the fundraiser as a way of saying “thank you” for the care Candy Worth received at Celilo a few years ago, according to a MCHF press release.
“While we were aware that the Eagles were collecting funds for Celilo, we had no idea the amount would be so much,” Evans said. “We are truly grateful that they chose to support the Celilo Cancer Center.”
The donation will be used for both the new linear accelerator project and to assist patients at Celilo Cancer Center as they battle their disease. Some patients need assistance in the form of gas cards to get to and from appointments or getting prescriptions paid for, while others will benefit from a free wig or head scarves.
