If you don’t know what I’m talking about, regarding the aching bones, surely you know someone that has mentioned their knees, feet, back, shoulder, hips — well, you get the picture. Sometimes it’s age that gets to us, but not always. There are any number of reasons for body pain or disability, that can strike at any age. If you or someone you know has gardened in the past, or you think could benefit from it now, I would like to talk about ways to do just that.
I started thinking about this when a friend transitioned into assisted living. It’s not that she gardened, per say, but she had a few planters outside her sliding glass door that she planted brightly colored flowers in. You see, her eyesight was deteriorating. While the flowers themselves weren’t clearly visible, the bright colors brought her joy and perhaps the memory of what she used to see so clearly. When she moved into assisted living, the first thing she asked about was if she could have a planter on the shared patio, so that she could continue enjoying the colors of flowers.
I share this story because it reminded me that gardening on any level is joyous. If you feel that you can no longer participate, it may be very discouraging in addition to whatever difficulty you happen to be dealing with. So, today, I’d like to talk about some options for those of you (or those you know!) who are dealing with some sort of physical change in your life that might be preventing you from doing something you truly enjoy.
Let’s start with my friend’s situation; even though she no longer had her personal patio, she had a planter that she could still sit and enjoy whenever she felt the urge — and now she’s sharing it with others!
If feet, hip or knee pain are what hold you back, consider investing in a garden scooter, which allows you to sit and scoot along to plant, weed, harvest or mulch. These handy little scooters come in all price ranges and might just be the perfect gift for that person in your life that could benefit from getting their hands back into the soil! Master Gardeners recently donated one to the Spirit of Grace Fish Food Bank Garden and let me tell you, it’s going to be a lifesaver! Anyone volunteering to work in the garden will appreciate being able to participate again without pain! (This is a game changer for me!)
Table or wheelchair high raised beds are a blessing for those that would like to garden again or even for the first time. There are lots of options when it comes to this type of raised bed. One thing to keep in mind is accessibility from all sides, whether sitting or standing. I saw one raised bed garden that had two planters, linked with a chicken wire arch, so that green beans or cucumbers could climb, yet still be accessible to someone in a wheelchair. Can you picture it with clematis or honeysuckle trailing over the arch? The bees and hummingbirds would love it!
Although there are numerous raised bed options available online, I think anyone with a saw, hammer and some wood could accomplish a fairly decent raised bed or even just a high enough shelf to group some pots on. (YouTube is a great resource for do-it-yourselfers.) It doesn’t take much to help someone get back to doing something they found so much pleasure in, in the past — or introducing someone with new limitations, to the joys of playing in the dirt!
If you have specific gardening or pest questions you can submit them, online, to the OSU Hood River Extension, Central Gorge Master Gardener’s virtual Plant Clinic at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver or by phone at 541-386-3343 ext. 38259. Remember to provide detailed plant or pest problem information, as well as your preferred method of contact. Master Gardeners are a great, free resource for research-based information.
