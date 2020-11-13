ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 EASTBOUND is closed in La Grande at Exit 265 due to severe winter conditions that has contributed to multiple trucks sliding off the road near North Powder between mileposts 287 and 289. The freeway will remained closed until conditions improve in this area.
In addition, high winds and heavy snow is impairing travel on OR 204 (Tollgate Highway) west of Elgin. There is a potential for down trees and ODOT is recommending motorists use alternate routes, if available.
Heavy snow throughout the eastern Oregon region; use caution, delay travel if possible, have traction tires or chains and be prepared for possible travel delays. Check www.TripCheck.com for update conditions before heading out, or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.