Following repair of the irrigation system and reseeding of the grass, Sorosis Park in The Dalles is looking green and lush for the first time in many years. The fenced area among the trees in the background is site for a new outdoor basketball court.

 Alana Lackner photo

THE DALLES — With phase one of Sorosis Park’s rehabilitation almost complete, Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District (NWPRD) looks toward future steps of the project, which include replacing Tree Top Playground, adding a basketball court, and creating a pavilion to be used as a community gathering space.

In the first stage of the project, which began in late summer, NWPRD replaced Sorosis’ irrigation system and planted grass throughout the park. The grass has now sprouted, turning the park’s ground a lush green, though a lot of the area is currently roped off.

This area near Scenic Drive is planned to become a small forest in the next decade. Young trees have already begun to be transplanted, and stakes mark the spots where new trees will be added.
Sorosis park

Tree Top Playground, which was built in 1997, will be replaced in the next few years due to safety concerns with the wooden structure. Some elements of the playground will be re-purposed elsewhere in the park.