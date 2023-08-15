THE DALLES — For 52 years, The Next Door, Inc., has worked to provide are to foster children.
With a growing number of foster children and an ongoing shortage of therapeutic foster homes, The Next Door has purchased a house in The Dalles to care for foster children throughout Oregon.
“We are excited to have this opportunity to expand the reach of our treatment services program and be able to touch the lives of more youth in need,” said TNDI’s Residential Supervisor Asia VanHorn. “The new group home provides youth a chance to engage in recreation, access the community, and learn the skills needed to lead successful, pro-social lives.”
The investment reflects the non-profit’s continued commitment to supporting children and families in the Gorge. The home’s purchase also allows The Next Door to expand its capacity to care for youth in need by providing a safe, nurturing home staffed by dedicated professionals, said a press release.
“The Next Door Inc. is recognized for our excellent care by the state of Oregon and undergoes a rigorous licensing process every other year, as well as annual site reviews by numerous state departments,” continued the release. “The youth will be supervised at all times by team members from The Next Door who have been recruited, trained, and supported by TNDI to ensure every youth receives the care and attention they need to thrive.”
While this group home is an achievement for its treatment services program and The Next Door as a whole, the non-profit seeks continued community support and resources.
“We continue to seek the support and resources of our community to recruit therapeutic foster homes for the youth we serve,” said a press release. “Many of our youth have trauma backgrounds and a safe, caring, and nurturing home is often in their best interest.”
Foster parents are provided extensive initial training as well as ongoing trauma-informed training and 24-hour support and guidance. Once training is complete and a youth is placed in their home, foster parents receive a $500 bonus and a monthly (tax-free) reimbursement of around $2,100 for each full-time youth thereafter. Those interested in learning more about becoming a certified foster parent should contact Amy Lindley at 541-308-2207 or amyl@nextdoorinc.org.
“At The Next Door, Inc. (TNDI), we envision a supportive community where all children are healthy, safe, and valued,” said a press release. “Since opening in 1971, TNDI has worked tirelessly to make our vision a reality.”
