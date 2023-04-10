HOOD RIVER / THE DALLES — Parenthood can be overwhelming and challenging for many, especially for those without access to the basic necessities every child and parent deserve.
Now through April 30, The Next Door Inc. is hosting a Community Baby Shower donation drive to support local families. Monetary donations can be made at nextdoorinc.org/donate, or contributions of new, unwrapped gender-neutral items to help parents nurture their newborns.
New items or cash gifts can be dropped off at the offices of The Next Door located at 965 Tucker in Hood River and 1113 Kelly Ave. in The Dalles.
There is also an online baby register at amazon.com/baby-reg (under “Find a Baby Registry” enter Community Baby Shower The Next Door). Choose from several pre-selected items and make a purchase.
Family Services programs at The Next Door Inc. are designed to help parents navigate the challenges of parenting and build safe, healthy relationships where all families feel valued. For more information about Family Services programs, visit nextdoorinc.org/family-services.
