CGN baby
Photo by Juan Manuel Sanchez on Unsplash

HOOD RIVER / THE DALLES — Parenthood can be overwhelming and challenging for many, especially for those without access to the basic necessities every child and parent deserve.

Now through April 30, The Next Door Inc. is hosting a Community Baby Shower donation drive to support local families. Monetary donations can be made at nextdoorinc.org/donate, or contributions of new, unwrapped gender-neutral items to help parents nurture their newborns.