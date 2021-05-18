Vaccine clinic May 22 in TD
Mid-Columbia Senior Center, in partnership with Age+, is hosting a vaccine event on Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that will feature music and ice cream. North Central Public Health District (NCPHD) will serve as the vaccinator for this event and they will supply both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Vaccinations are free and NCPHD will not ask for personal or medical insurance information. Pre-registration is preferred, but walk-ins accepted. Call 541-506-2600 to schedule.
HR vaccine clinics May 20, 27
Hood River County Health Department will offer a free, walk-in clinic for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine on Thursday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at 1109 June St., Hood River.
No appointment is necessary; the clinic is open to anyone 18 and older. Visit hrccovid19.org for more information.
Those looking for a Moderna first or second dose can sign up at hrccovid19.org for the May 20 Moderna vaccine clinic at River of Life Assembly Church in Hood River.
Hood River Watershed Group meets May 25
Hood River Watershed Group hosts “Mount Hood Glaciers and Mountain Aquifer Recharge” virtual presentation on May 25 from 6-8 p.m.
Pre-register at tinyurl.com/5ff4xjw3, email alix@hoodriverwatershed.org or call 541-386-6063.
