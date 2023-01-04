Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Above, middle schoolers from Hood River New School spent Dec. 16 at the pool, building cardboard boats — and then testing their seaworthiness. Students and parents enthusiastically cheered from the sidelines.
Hood River New School students headed to the Hood River Aquatic Center on Dec. 16 to participate in a boat building and race exercise.
Groups of middle school students were tasked with designing and building their own boats using only cardboard and duct tape. Once their boats were completed, the students raced them in the swimming pool to see which ship was the fastest — and most seaworthy.
“The boat building challenge was a great opportunity for the students to learn about engineering and physics, as well as develop their creativity and problem-solving skills,” said Claire Gilchrist, teacher and head of school. “The race was a thrilling event, with students cheering on their classmates as they raced to the finish line.
“Overall, the boat building and race exercise was a fun and educational experience for the students of New School. It was a great way to promote teamwork, and the students had a blast participating in the event,” Gilchrist said.
Hood River New School is an independent 501c3 not-for-profit middle school that serves adolescents from the Columbia River Gorge area.
The New School was founded in 2021 by a community of parents excited to create a school that honors the critical growth and development window that occurs during adolescence.
Commented