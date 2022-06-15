THE DALLES –Two new principals will be joining North Wasco County School District 21 for the 2022-2023 school year, said a June 6 district press release, with Luke Viera as incoming principal at Colonel Wright Elementary and Elizabeth Rossmiller as incoming principal at Dry Hollow Elementary. According to the press release, the new principals will be filling open positions at Dry Hollow and Colonel Wright Elementary schools, replacing retiring principals Theresa Peters and Carol Dowsett.
Viera has spent much of his teaching career in 4th-7th grade classrooms, said the press release. In 2012, he spent a year abroad as a lead in curriculum development for DuyTan School in Vietnam. During his time with Duytan, Viera assisted in designing and launching a national primary and secondary school. According to the press release, Viera recently completed his Administrative Licensure through PSU while simultaneously serving as the substitute Dean of Students at Centennial Middle School and interning at both Renaissance Public Academy in Molalla and Oliver Elementary School in Portland. Growing up in Portugal, Oregon, and Brazil he is fluent in both English and Portuguese as well as conversational Spanish.
“I want to be a part of a community that embraces challenge, innovation, and team while intentionally investing in students, families and the wider community,” Viera said.
Incoming Dry Hollow Principal Elizabeth Rossmiller has spent the last six years serving as the Gresham-Barlow Technology and Innovation Instructional coach where she supported 10 diverse elementary schools, said the press release. She holds a Bachelors of Elementary Education and Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction as well as recently completing her Administrative Licensure with Concordia University. According to the press release, during her time at Gresham-Barlow, Rossmiller was instrumental in the creation of the district’s technology learning walks, which received national attention, allowing teachers the opportunity to observe their colleagues using the Danielson Framework.
“North Wasco County School District is excited to welcome both to our district and our community,” said the press release.
According to the press release, recruitment for the principal position at The Dalles Middle School, replacing Sandra Harris who has moved to the Human Resources Director position with the district, concluded last week, with a selection announcement will coming soon.
