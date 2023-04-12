MCMC linear accelerator
Jacob Bertram photo

Staff stood grinning with anticipation behind the heavy lead-lined doors at Celilo Cancer Center, and in a few minutes, speeches were held, a ribbon was cut, and a new linear accelerator — a powerful tool used to beat cancer — was ordained as the newest member of the oncology team last Monday.

This new linear accelerator targets cancer growth with high precision, customizing high energy electrons to conform to a tumor’s shape, and destroys cancer cells while sparing tissue surrounding it.

MCMC linear accelerator

The newest piece of technology at Celilo Cancer Center is a linear accelerator.