Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Staff stood grinning with anticipation behind the heavy lead-lined doors at Celilo Cancer Center, and in a few minutes, speeches were held, a ribbon was cut, and a new linear accelerator — a powerful tool used to beat cancer — was ordained as the newest member of the oncology team last Monday.
This new linear accelerator targets cancer growth with high precision, customizing high energy electrons to conform to a tumor’s shape, and destroys cancer cells while sparing tissue surrounding it.
The piece of technology was a culmination of two years of fundraising and planning. It will replace an outgoing machine that has maintained residence at the Celilo Cancer Center for more than a decade.
Technology in a linear accelerator has advanced since Celilo’s founding more than two decades ago.
Dr. Keith Stelzer, a radiation oncologist, said the machine’s imaging and precision with its radiation is much better than before, widening the eligibility for treatment through the linear accelerator.
Advancements in the technology have also shortened the amount of time a patient must remain completely still during the process, and because it can handle higher dose rates, it allows the team to consider other types of therapies previously not available to patients, he said.
“It was a combination of a lot of mathematics and software development, and hardware development, that led to this,” he said.
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the room where treatments through the linear accelerator occur, staff huddled around the machine, which they named Pearl after its off-white color.
Dennis Knox, CEO of Mid-Columbia Medical Center, said the advantages of the machine are integrated imaging, beam delivery and motion management resulting in improved operation, precision, and likely a shortened treatment time for the patients.
“The coach in me knows that obtaining this technology was truly a team effort,” he said, lending acknowledgement to the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation who spearheaded the fundraising efforts, the trustees and the leadership team.
Knox said the machine will continue services at Celilo, and add more services locally so that fewer are traveling for their treatment.
The fundraising process kicked off in September 2020, and the team at Mid-Columbia Health Foundation saw $1.9 million raised. The additional funds will help pay for the installation.
Mid-Columbia Health Foundation Board Chair Amy Schanno-Sugg said fundraising came naturally for Celilo. People have wonderful experiences with the staff and the level of care Celilo provides, she said.
“We always hear incredible stories of the way they take care of people and treat them with respect and dignity and help them get through a very difficult time, and it really is a team approach,” she said. “That makes people want to help support something that is so meaningful to the community.”
The machine cost $1.8 million and is going through installation. It started operation April 10.
Commented