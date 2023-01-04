A1 CAT bus with new wrap .jpeg

Purple CAT buses roll daily including weekends to Portland and back.

 Submitted photo

CAT (Columbia Area Transit) has announced a new transit program for veterans, adding to their list of fare assistance programs designed to offer transit services to more community members. The Go Vets Columbia Gorge program provides Veterans with transit opportunities through free fares and passes, along with travel training on how best to use the transit system.

The program is designed to help veterans rely less on family and friends for a ride, plan trips that work with their schedule, and access destinations like work, school, and Veteran Services agencies.