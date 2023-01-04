CAT (Columbia Area Transit) has announced a new transit program for veterans, adding to their list of fare assistance programs designed to offer transit services to more community members. The Go Vets Columbia Gorge program provides Veterans with transit opportunities through free fares and passes, along with travel training on how best to use the transit system.
The program is designed to help veterans rely less on family and friends for a ride, plan trips that work with their schedule, and access destinations like work, school, and Veteran Services agencies.
All Veterans are eligible for the Go Vets Columbia Gorge program. CAT buses are accessible to everyone, including persons with disabilities and older adults. All buses have either lifts or ramps for accessibility by riders in a mobility device, and all drivers are trained to help riders with disabilities.
Call 541-386-4202 to start taking advantage of the Go Vets Columbia Gorge program. A program travel trainer will set up an appointment to meet with you to discuss your travel needs and goals.
Or contact your Veteran Services Office for more information: The Dalles, 541- 506-2502, 201 Federal St.; or Hood River, 541-386-1080, 1790 May St., Suite A.
