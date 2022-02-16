Shelter, service facility would be located on W. Seventh
Plans for The Dalles Navigation Center — a one-stop service center for those experiencing houselessness, housing instability or poverty — is moving forward with plans to build a new facility on 2.6 acres in the 2500 block of W. Seventh Street, according to documentation provided by Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) to the Wasco County Board of Commissioners.
The plan will be presented at the regularly scheduled meeting of the board Wednesday, Feb. 16. (That meeting occurred after print deadline. Find the latest information at www.columbiagorgenews.com.)
Under the proposed plan, MCCAC and partner agency offices would be co-located at the facility with a 36-bed Transitional Shelter. The facility would offer “culturally specific services including shelter, case management, career advancement, physical and behavioral health and other resource connections,” according to the presentation document. Eighteen non-congregate, free standing shelters would be located on the site.
Kenny LaPoint, MCCAC executive director, noted in the report that the top five needs identified are large community gathering and meeting space; career resource center and computer lab; classroom spaces; a commercial space; and drop-in childcare space for families receiving services.
LaPoint wrote that the property under consideration was donated to the agency for the Center. Estimated cost is $5.8 million. Identified funding sources totaling $2.75 million include City of The Dalles ($500,000); Oregon Health Authority Planning Grant ($50,000); Oregon Human Development Corporation ($50,000); and MCCAC Real Estate Contribution($300,000).
An additional $3.05 million will be needed to fully fund the project, with possible funds to include additional funds from the Oregon Health Authority; a Community Development Block Grant; Oregon Housing and Community Services.
At the Feb. 16 meeting, county commissioners will be asked to contribute a portion of Wasco County American Recovery Plan Act funding to the project.
