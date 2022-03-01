Providers to receive increased compensation and support
THE DALLES — After 16 months negotiating, members of the Mid-Columbia Center for Living (MCCFL) bargaining committee announced a tentative agreement, according to a press release from AFSCME Council 75.
Highlights of the agreement include:
• Employees will receive a 7% increase to the base pay and a $1,000 bonus in order to keep wages in line with market expectations.
• Employees will also receive a 3% raise on July 1, 2023, and another 3% increase on July 1, 2024.
• Whereas previously employees faced a high deductible health plan, under the new contract the deductible is minimal, with better coverage. The employer will pay 95% of healthcare premiums for employee-only coverage and 75% for family plans.
• Employees in a bilingual role will receive a 5% differential to their base of pay.
• Creation of a labor-management committee that has the ability to monitor insurance coverage and costs in addition to the right to be involved in the hiring process for members of the management team.
• Updated sick leave accrual with employees receiving an additional one-half hour of sick leave per month on every second work anniversary up through their 28th, plus an extra half-hour per month upon reaching 30 years of service.
“We entered bargaining asking for respect and fairness, and while it took over a year, we finally got the respect and compensation we deserve. Turnover has been a really big problem, which has a negative effect on our clients. We’re hopeful our new contract will attract and help retain staff, which will lead to improved outcomes for the communities we serve” said Daniel Vázquez, case manager at MCCFL.
In 2020, the Oregon Employment Relations Board found that MCCFL violated the Public Employee Collective Bargaining Act in the efforts to avoid negotiating over changes to services provided. MCCFL was ultimately forced to pay $40,000 in fines and legal fees.
Commented