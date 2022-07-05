Port of Hood River Executive Director Michael McElwee was the guest of honor at a lunch celebrating his retirement on Friday, June 24, at the Hood River Inn.
Forty guests from around the Gorge shared stories of McElwee’s tenure, who retires in July after 16 years as the port’s chief executive. The event was co-hosted by former port commissioners Jon Davies, Fred Duckwall, John Everitt, Dave Meriwether, Brian Short and Kathy Watson.
Dan Mahr, of U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley’s staff, presented McElwee with a flag that had flown been flown over the U.S. Capital in McElwee’s honor.
Watson, the event emcee, said McElwee’s leadership was responsible for the transformation of the Hood River waterfront, attracting both state and federal grants for recreation facilities and significant private investment for light industrial and commercial developments. He accelerated efforts to replace the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge and worked to upgrade the Ken Jenstredt Airfield and the Hood River Marina. Other accomplishments include the port’s purchase of the Lower Hanel Mill property, which the port converted from a brownfield to a shovel-ready development site.
McElwee currently serves on the board and executive committee of the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association and previously served as president of the Oregon Public Ports Association. He was recognized as the Hood River County School District Volunteer of the Year in 2019. He was instrumental in the formation of the OneGorge Advocacy Group in 2015.
“Michael’s accomplishments will define who we many years into the future,” Watson said. “His mindful, inclusive leadership is what has made his time here, in addition to his great development chops, so worthy of celebration.”
