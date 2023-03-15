HOOD RIVER — As Paul Blackburn returns for his fourth term as mayor for the City of Hood River, he is excited to bring back his “Pie with the Mayor” events.
Blackburn was first elected to the Hood River City Council in 2004, where he served before he was elected mayor in 2014.
He first began Pie with the Mayor events to give residents an opportunity to have a personal conversation about their experiences and how Blackburn can help.
On March 5, Blackburn sat at the Bette’s breakfast bar with a slice of marionberry pie for the next person who wished to speak with him. While he waited, Blackburn combed through the city’s budget and work plans, pointing out a few things that drew his attention.
“We spend a considerable amount on restricted funds like sewer, storm water and road maintenance than we do the general fund,” said Blackburn. “I found that the most interesting.”
Blackburn plans to hold community conversations over a slice of pie once every couple months. For more information about future Pie with the Mayor,” or city council meetings visit the City of Hood River’s website at cityofhoodriver.gov/administration/city-council.
