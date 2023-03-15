Mayor of Hood River Paul Blackburn

Mayor of Hood River Paul Blackburn waits eagerly for residents to have conversations on how to make Hood River an enjoyable place to live.

 Noah Noteboom photo

HOOD RIVER — As Paul Blackburn returns for his fourth term as mayor for the City of Hood River, he is excited to bring back his “Pie with the Mayor” events.

Blackburn was first elected to the Hood River City Council in 2004, where he served before he was elected mayor in 2014.