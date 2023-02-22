Radiance Festival

Jose, Erik and Adan Aparicio observe a fire pit at the Radiance Festival in front of The Dalles Art Center.

 Jacob Bertram photo

Demonstrating their fabrication and welding skills, students from Columbia Gorge Community College, as well as local artists, participated in a first-ever contest by crafting self-contained fire pits.

For many students, the project was their first foray into design software.

Jake Dollarhide proudly stands next to his fire pit, which won the first-place prize at the Radiance event Saturday evening.
Jake Dollarhide won the first-place prize at the Radiance event Saturday evening for his firepit.
A howling wolf and tree silhouettes cut into one entry glow with flame. 
Radiance Festival attendee Mason May helps to keep a blaze stoked in one of the fire pits on display in front of The Dalles Art Center Saturday Evening.