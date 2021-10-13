Whether you have a small lot or a large acreage, you can implement environmentally friendly land management strategies to reduce fire danger and prevent future catastrophic loss. First, you must understand fire behavior. With that knowledge, inventory your land and assess the risks to create a site-specific plan that reflects your personal land management goals.
All fires require heat or an ignition source, fuel, and oxygen. Once a fire starts, its behavior is influenced by weather, topography, and fuels. Each of these factors must be considered to develop an effective management plan. Weather and topography are largely out of our control, so the area we can have the most meaningful influence upon is fuels. Fuel management can help prevent fires from starting in the first place and make them more manageable when they do start.
A good aerial photo and topographical map can help you understand how fire might move on the landscape. Fire will typically move more quickly uphill than downhill or on flat terrain. It is also important to determine the prevailing wind direction as this will influence the path that a fire will follow.
Wildfire fuels include everything from native trees and grasses to landscaping ornamentals, and even buildings and homes. We can manage fuels by reducing their amount, height, and continuity. Take note of the density of fuels across your landscape and refer to your map to consider how steep slopes and prevailing winds might cause a fire to burn faster or hotter.
Consider possible ignition sources. Two major fire causes are lightning and humans. Not all human causes are arson or carelessness. Fires can also be sparked by powerlines, railroad tracks, or faulty mechanics. Note on your map areas with the most likely ignition sources, which may extend well beyond your property but can give you an idea of the direction(s) that fire may come from.
Once you understand the fuel loads and how a fire might move across your land, you can design ways to strategically reduce fuels. Not everyone will have the same goals for their property, but fire management strategies can work with many different priorities. There are several ways to manage vegetation. This can be done mechanically by mowing or cutting, through chemical means such as herbicides (this should always be done selectively and in accordance with the label), or biological means including grazing with livestock.
For structural protection, it is critical to create defensible space around homes and buildings. This can be done by creating fuel breaks of bare ground or low vegetation close to the structure and pruning branches on trees to reduce the risk of flames climbing into the tops of trees.
Thinning vegetation and overgrazing can have negative impacts on wildlife habitat so it’s important to find a balance. Decrease thinning activity in areas of flatter terrain and along waterways. Determine proper stocking rates and develop a prescribed grazing plan prior to turning animals out. Consider leaving clumps of brush for animals to nest and hide in, and strategically leave some dead trees and down logs for habitat and to return nutrients to the environment.
While wildfires can be frightening, they have always been a part of our landscape. Residents and landowners can work to meaningfully reduce the threat of a catastrophic wildfire. Your local Conservation District can help you achieve land and fire management goals while balancing watershed health and economic strategies.
•••
Conservation Districts are local, non-regulatory, public agencies charged with assisting landowners and residents with responsible natural resource management and stewardship. Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District in Hood River, Wasco County Soil and Water Conservation District in The Dalles, and Underwood Conservation District in White Salmon are available to assist with a variety of natural resource issues, including soil health, water quality, fish habitat, wildfire risk, forest management, noxious weeds, pollinators, wildlife, livestock and agriculture.
Commented