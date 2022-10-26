Logan Cantwell, the suspect in a November 2021 attempted shooting of a Wasco County sheriff’s deputy, pleaded not guilty to multiple crimes committed both in connection with and separate from the incident.
Cantwell appeared in Wasco County Circuit Court Oct. 12 before Judge Karen Ostrye to plead not guilty to six felony charges in connection with the attempted shooting of Deputy Matt Tuia.
Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis alleged Cantwell attempted to elude the officer following a traffic stop on Nov. 13 near Shaniko. After one of his tires blew out, the deputy drew his service weapon while behind Cantwell’s vehicle. Cantwell then left the vehicle and fired multiple rounds at the deputy. Multiple rounds hit the driver’s side of the windshield and the patrol car’s hood. One round barely missed striking the deputy’s left side, Ellis said.
The incident sparked a region-wide manhunt, culminating in his arrest at an apartment complex in Stevenson, located in Skamania County.
Cantwell previously pleaded guilty to four additional felony charges for second degree theft, possession of stolen property, and obstruction in Skamania County, where he had been held in custody until August of this year; he was sentenced to 12 months in jail for the charges in Washington. Authorities later transferred Cantwell to Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facilities (NORCOR) in The Dalles to await further hearings in Wasco and Sherman counties.
At the Oct. 12 hearing, Cantwell pleaded not guilty to felony charges of attempt to commit murder, attempt to commit class A and B felonies, unlawful use of a weapon, first degree criminal mischief, and fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer.
During the hearing, he also pleaded not guilty to further charges out of Wasco County, including misdemeanor charges for unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and third degree theft, as well as felony charges of second degree burglary, first degree theft, first degree criminal mischief, and first degree theft.
Cantwell is also a defendant in several criminal cases out of Sherman County, where he is facing multiple felony charges for unauthorized use of a vehicle, second degree burglary, first degree theft, first degree criminal mischief, and misdemeanor charges of second degree theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and second degree criminal trespass.
A plea hearing on the charges out of Sherman County was scheduled for Oct. 25, past the press deadline.
Cantwell is being held at NORCOR with bail set at $146,250.
Commented