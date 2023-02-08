Making Room

The author keeps this Navajo chant taped to her back door.

 Caprice Lawless photo

To rent rooms in your house, you’ll need to throw away the images of television housemates in “Friends,” “Golden Girls” and “The Big Bang Theory.” Those depictions are fantasies, entertaining as they may be. You don’t need to eat together, host parties, go on outings, shop for groceries, or hang out at the coffee shop with them.

It’s better, in fact, if you do none of that. It is best to keep things business-like, and the heart of that enterprise is the short list of house rules.