The Teen and Young Adult Drop-in Center hosts an open house this Friday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center is located at 125 W. Main St. in Goldendale. Come and meet the team, see the space, support young people at risk of or experiencing houselessness and learn about volunteer opportunities. For more information on the program, visit www.wagap.org/newsfeed/open-house. To connect directly with the Homeless Youth Housing team, call 509-281-0288 or email allie@wagap.org. To learn about all of the services WAGAP provides or become a volunteer, visit wagap.org or call the main office at 509-493-2662. (See related story.)
•••
Lyle Lions host their June pancake breakfast this Saturday, June 4 from 7-10 a.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, located at Fifth and State Street (Highway 14). Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under. Get omelets, ham and eggs cooked to order along with endless pancakes. All are welcome.
•••
The Lyle Community Council meets the second Tuesday of the month — June 14 — beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center. The council’s focus is to promote the interest and welfare of Lyle citizens by promoting community involvement, provide updates on issues affecting the community, organize a collective voice to decision makers and provide a forum for individuals to express concerns and opinions. For the latest news, visit lylewa.com/news.
Masks are currently required; meetings are also made available via Zoom.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/LyleCommunityCouncil; to receive updates or share viewpoints, email lylecouncil@gmail.com.
•••
Gorge Grown Farmers Markets have returned to the Gorge for the summer — and that includes Lyle. The Friday afternoon market begins June 3 from 4-6 p.m. at the Memaloose lot, 34 State St. Should that one not fit into your schedule, there are plenty of other options, as follows:
Tuesdays: White Salmon (June 14 through Sept. 20) at the White Salmon City Park, 4-7 p.m.
Thursdays: Carson (second and fourth Thursdays of the month, June 9 through Oct. 27) at Backwoods Brewing, 1162 Wind River Highway 4-6 p.m.
Fridays: Bingen (first and third Fridays of the month, June 3 through Oct. 28) at Daubenspeck Park, 400 W. Steuben, noon to 2 p.m.
Saturdays: Goldendale (through Sept. 24), Chamber lawn, 903 E. Broadway, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Stevenson (June 11 through Oct. 8), on the waterfront, 140 S. Cascade Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For a complete list of Gorge Grown Farmers Markets (including those on the Oregon side of the Columbia), visit gorgegrown.com/farmmarket.
•••
There are changes to the Library Bookmobile schedule during the summer months, including times and locations. The June 15 and 29, July 13 and 27, and Aug. 10 and 24 bookmobile events will take place as follows: Old High Prairie Fire Hall, 9-10 a.m.; Lyle Merc, 10:30-11:15 a.m. (book return available); Murdock Market, 12:15-1 p.m.; and Dallesport Church of Christ, 1:15-2:45 p.m.
•••
Washington State’s COVID-19 assistance hotline can be reached at 1-800-525-0127, then press #, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays, and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and on observed state holidays. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
•••
Have Lyle news to share? Email your item to news@gorgenews.com — photos welcome!
Commented