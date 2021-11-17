The suspect in the ignition of a July 4 fire that burned near the Lyle, Wash., sandbar pleaded not guilty Aug. 4 to a charge of reckless burning in the second degree.
Alexander Tally, 18, is suspected of discharging illegal fireworks on Independence Day 2021, igniting a blaze that prompted a Level 3 evacuation of the entire Lyle community.
The fire threatened multiple structures in the community and instigated a response from multiple county fire districts, as well as assets from Washington Department of Natural Resources and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
No injuries were reported in direct connection with the fire, and no structures burned. The fire was fully contained the following day.
The case was referred to the Attorney General’s office, who can seek restitution on behalf of the agencies involved in fighting the seven-acre fire.
A jury trial date has been set for Feb. 22, West Klickitat District Court Administrator Sally Houlden said.
