HOOD RIVER — If you travel out of the Pacific Northwest and go looking for your favorite Juanita’s tortilla chips, you’ll find the same bag. Just with a different name.
Juanita’s chips are now Juantonio’s outside of the Pacific Northwest. With the name change comes the ability for the local brand to ship to all 50 states.
Juanita’s can be found in Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Alaska, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, and Juantonio’s in California, Texas, Utah, Arizona and Hawaii.
Juanita’s Fine Foods was founded in the Hood River Valley in 1977 by Juana Dominguez, whose dream was to own a family-run operation that would turn out a good chip, according to its website, juanitasfinefoods.com.
“With no money and no credit to start the operation, the dream was still pursued, confident the product we were making would fill a market need,” continues the website. “As the business grew, family members gradually gave up their other jobs to work full time for Juanita’s Tortilla Factory.”
The name change came after a California-based distributor of canned Mexican products, Juanita’s Foods, filed suit in federal court last year against Dominguez Family Foods for using the Juanita’s name outside of the Pacific Northwest in alleged violation of a previous agreement.
Juantonio’s is a combination of the names Juana and Antonio — her husband, who first came to Hood River in 1937. The family later returned to Hood River in 1967.
