Last week, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) sent a letter to Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan to express concern about the pending acquisition of Albertsons Companies, Inc. by the Kroger Company, which would merge two of the largest grocery store chains in Washington state.

“Together, the 337 Albertsons and Kroger grocery stores in Washington represent 21.5 % of the state’s total. Underserved communities throughout Washington benefit from these stores and what they provide in price competition, convenience, high-quality nutritional access, and pharmacy services. Given their aggregate share of the state’s retail grocery sector, we fear that Washington is at disproportionate risk of losing stores as a result of the proposed merger,” Sen. Cantwell and Sen. Murray wrote.