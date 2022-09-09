McCullough retires from Extension Service

Recently retired OSU Extension Office Manager Kim McCullough stands with the new office manager, Chelsie Hulse-Gibson, outside of the OSU Extension Office at Columbia Gorge Community College in The Dalles.

 Alana Lackner photo

When Kim McCullough started as a clerk typist for Wasco County in the 1980s, she had to take a civil service test to make sure she was prepared for the job. With questions focusing on math, grammar and clerical skills, it seemed like it would cover all that she needed. However, neither the test nor McCullough herself could ever have predicted how much more she would end up doing.

Before long, the Wasco County Extension Service was transferred to Oregon State University’s responsibility, and with it went McCullough. She wasn’t adverse to the change, though. The mission of extension was still the same, and that was to support the community.