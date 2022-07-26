After more than 25 years of planning and preparation, replacement of the 109-year-old Dog River pipeline is underway. Contractors are clearing timber from the site while the new pipe sits ready for installation.

The old pipe, which is made of milled Douglas fir and heavy galvanized wire sealed with tar, leaks an estimated 1 million gallons per day during the spring flood, according to Dave Anderson, The Dalles Public Works director. “It has served its useful life, and it’s time to replace it,” Anderson said during the groundbreaking ceremony high in the Mt. Hood National Forest Monday, July 18.