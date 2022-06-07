The pouring rain didn’t stop a huge crowd from gathering to watch performances from dozens of dance students at NK STUDIOS in Bingen last Thursday.
Luckily as the show started, the rain let up, and the crowd was treated to dances from the days of disco and much more.
Nika Kermani, owner of NK STUDIOS, said Disco Skate Night, which saw dance students of all ages bring out their skates or their party best and showcase their dancing skills gained from one of the studio’s various dance classes, raised enough money to fund 15 scholarships for students to attend classes. The scholarships will fund opportunities to attend one of many classes offered by the studio and are awarded on a rolling basis, Kermani said. Scholarship eligibility extends to any person interested in attending but cannot due to financial barriers.
“It went better than I could have imagined,” she said. “I think it’s a time for them to socialize in a healthy environment with their peers around an activity that is very healthy.”
Classes participating in the performance included the adult hip hop dance class, as well as performances from the advanced, intermediate, and kids hip hop classes.
For the kids, Kermani said they benefit from dance classes by learning a new art form that blends together “so many things that are inherently positive and uplifting.” But adults greatly benefit from the classes as well by offering them a healthy environment that allows them to engage with their community and destress, she said. “The adults I think need it just as much sometimes if not more so,” she said. More photos can be found on Instagram @nkstudiosbingen.
Commented