Empty Bowls

CGFB Philanthropy Manager Silvan Shawe greets a guest at the Empty Bowls benefit dinner.

 Alana Lackner photo

Thursday night held multiple milestones for Columbia Gorge Food Bank, as they hosted a benefit soup dinner at Bargeway in The Dalles. The event was not only the first “Empty Bowls” in The Dalles, but was also CGFB’s first ever fundraising event.

Empty Bowls is an international project designed to fight hunger that was created in 1990 by Lisa Blackburn and art teacher John Hartom. Blackburn and Hartom joined a charity drive in their Michigan community and Hartom had the idea to give artists and art students a way to make a personal difference. He had his art students make ceramic bowls which were then used to serve soup during a fundraising meal. Guests who donated to the meal got to keep the bowls after the event.