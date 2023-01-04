Kent Faulkner

HOOD RIVER — Kent Faulkner is raising funds and awareness for the National Aphasia Association (NAA) and to support his granddaughter, who suffers from the disorder, through sales of his fine art reproductions.

For Faulkner, a landscape artist who has lived in Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota, New Mexico and California before moving to Oregon, NAA and aphasia are close to his heart.

To learn more about Faulkner and aphasia, visit kentfaulkner.com or scan the QR code.