HOOD RIVER — While most kids were out enjoying the rides, eating cotton candy and soaking in the sun, FFA (Future Farmers of America) and 4-H member Abby Kahler was busy taking care of her market swine and goat. She spent most of the week keeping them cool during the recent heat wave that swept through the Gorge. A Hood River Valley High School senior, Kahler is a seasoned veteran in the agricultural programs at the high school. She has been a member of 4-H for eight years and spent five years in the FFA program.

Every year at the Hood River County Fair the 4-H and FFA host a youth livestock auction. The livestock auction committee has a new chairman at the helm. Brent Goe was elected this year and says his main duty is to make sure everything goes smoothly.