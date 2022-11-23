WS triple homicide file.jpg

At right, the White Salmon Enterprise was one of the newspapers covering the story in 1998.

 Photo CGN/File

Friday court filing prompts hearing delay

In his 28 years of serving as a deputy sheriff in Klickitat County, Sgt. Erik Anderson said the 1998 fatal stabbings of two men and a pregnant woman in the small community of Klickitat, Wash., was the most serious set of crimes he has been charged with investigating.