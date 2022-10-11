The Klickitat/Skamania League of Women Voters is hosting a Klickitat County Sheriff’s Candidates’ Forum on Monday, October 17, 7-8 p.m. This forum will be a virtual webinar, with the public invited to view by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89061418580.
Both candidates running for Klickitat County Sheriff will attend. The public is asked to submit questions for the forum for consideration. Questions may be submitted to lwv.klickitat.skamania@gmail.com.
