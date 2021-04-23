Klickitat County is establishing a ban on outdoor burning for Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone One from May 1 to Sept. 30, 2021, Klickitat County Emergency Management officials announced this week.
The county is also prohibiting the issuance of burning permits except for authorized agricultural burning. Residential barbecues will be allowed. At the discretion of the Fire Chief, Fire Protection Districts are exempt from this ban for the purposes of live fire training activities.
Zone One is defined as lands east of the Klickitat County Fire District #7 eastern boundary, to include but not limited to Klickitat County Fire Districts #2, 9 and 10; outside the jurisdiction of the Yakama Indian Nation; and the jurisdiction of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, according to the announcement.
County emergency management officials are asking residents to check with the appropriate authorities concerning burning restrictions within the corporate limits of any city or town.
The ban on outdoor burning shall be in full force and effect from May 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021, the announcement said.
In 2018 Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management (KCDEM) in cooperation with the Klickitat County Interagency Fire Association (KCIFA) created new County Burn Ban Zone designations for the purpose of establishing County outdoor burn bans. This consists of three zones across the county. Zone One covers the eastern part of the county, Zone Two covers the central area, and Zone Three covers the west end of the county.
The zone boundaries follow fire district boundaries as much as possible. Maps detailing the zone boundaries have been created and are available to view and download on the KCDEM webpage. The full resolution and KC Burn Ban maps can be viewed online at https://www.klickitatcounty.org/1242/Burn-Bans-Zones-and-Notices
Commented