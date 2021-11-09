Klickitat County’s Nov. 3 non-certified election results are now available for public review. Below is a list of the races in our coverage area.
Election results are also online at www.klickitatcounty.org/1136/ElectionsVoter-Registration.
Voter turnout throughout Klickitat County was 38.47%. Results certification is scheduled for Nov. 23.
City of Bingen, Mayor
Catherine Kiewit, 72.55%
Write-in, 27.45%
City of Bingen, Council Pos. 1
Ryan O’Connor, 97.75%
Write-in, 2.25%
City of Bingen, Council Pos. 3
Phil Jones, 97.67%
Write-in, 2.33%
City of Bingen, Council Pos. 4
Joseph O’Sullivan, 97.53%
Write-in, 2.47
City of Bingen, Council Pos. 5
Brittany L. Spratt, 96.15%
Write-in, 3.85%
City of White Salmon, Council Pos. 3
Jason Hartmann, 97.19%
Write-in, 2.81%
City of White Salmon, Council Pos. 5
Ben Giant, 97.17%
Write-in, 2.83%
White Salmon School District, Board Pos. 3
Pat Dempsey, 55.89%
Billy Gross, 43.75%
White Salmon School District, Board Pos. 5
Peter Harkema, 50.61%
Andy Meresse, 48.81%
Lyle School District, Board Pos. 2
Barbara Mills, 52.29%
Garrett Towle, 46.4%
Lyle School District, Board Pos. 4
Lisa Bren, 93.92%
Write-in, 6.08%
