Klickitat County’s Nov. 3 non-certified election results are now available for public review. Below is a list of the races in our coverage area.

Election results are also online at www.klickitatcounty.org/1136/ElectionsVoter-Registration.

Voter turnout throughout Klickitat County was 38.47%. Results certification is scheduled for Nov. 23.

City of Bingen, Mayor

Catherine Kiewit, 72.55%

Write-in, 27.45%

City of Bingen, Council Pos. 1

Ryan O’Connor, 97.75%

Write-in, 2.25%

City of Bingen, Council Pos. 3

Phil Jones, 97.67%

Write-in, 2.33%

City of Bingen, Council Pos. 4

Joseph O’Sullivan, 97.53%

Write-in, 2.47

City of Bingen, Council Pos. 5

Brittany L. Spratt, 96.15%

Write-in, 3.85%

City of White Salmon, Council Pos. 3

Jason Hartmann, 97.19%

Write-in, 2.81%

City of White Salmon, Council Pos. 5

Ben Giant, 97.17%

Write-in, 2.83%

White Salmon School District, Board Pos. 3

Pat Dempsey, 55.89%

Billy Gross, 43.75%

White Salmon School District, Board Pos. 5

Peter Harkema, 50.61%

Andy Meresse, 48.81%

Lyle School District, Board Pos. 2

Barbara Mills, 52.29%

Garrett Towle, 46.4%

Lyle School District, Board Pos. 4

Lisa Bren, 93.92%

Write-in, 6.08%