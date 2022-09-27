Due to the high wildfire hazard conditions experienced this summer and continued lack of sufficient precipitation, Klickitat County has extended the ban on outdoor burning through Oct. 14.
This covers Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone One, defined as lands East of the Klickitat County Fire District 7 eastern boundary to include but not limited to Klickitat County Fire Districts 2, 9 and 10; and within Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone Two, defined as lands between the Klickitat County Fire District 7 eastern boundary west to the western boundaries of Klickitat County Fire Districts 4, 12 and 15, then north on the Klickitat River to the north county line, to include but not limited to Klickitat County Fire Districts 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 14 and 15; outside the corporate limits of any city or town; the jurisdiction of the Yakama Indian Nation; and the jurisdiction of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission and prohibiting the issuance of burning permits except for authorized agricultural burning. Residential barbecues will be allowed.
