Junior Kayak Club

On June 3, CGJKC is hosting a family rafting event on June 3 for parents and guardians who have children interested in kayaking and will include whitewater rafting on the Lower White Salmon River, crafts, outdoor games and a barbecue. 

 Photo courtesy of Program Director Naomi Elyard

As a world-class kayaking destination, the Columbia Gorge has a surplus of whitewater enthusiasts and scenic rivers. The paddling community is a major part of the culture and recreation in the region. For kids who want to get into whitewater kayaking, accessibility can prove difficult — especially if their parents or guardians are unfamiliar with the sport.

To help bridge that gap, the Columbia Gorge Junior Kayak Club (CGJKC) offers a community for kids to learn about paddling and experience the thrill of the river. Aspiring kayakers, no matter their level of familiarity with boating, are encouraged to join CGJKC. The club also makes gear more accessible to help newcomers who may not have the exposure, means, or continued support to get into paddling.

Junior Kayak Club

On June 3, CGJKC is hosting a family rafting event on June 3 for parents and guardians who have children interested in kayaking and will include whitewater rafting on the Lower White Salmon River, crafts, outdoor games and a barbecue. 
Junior Kayak Club

On June 3, CGJKC is hosting a family rafting event on June 3 for parents and guardians who have children interested in kayaking and will include whitewater rafting on the Lower White Salmon River, crafts, outdoor games and a barbecue. 