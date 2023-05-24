Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
On June 3, CGJKC is hosting a family rafting event on June 3 for parents and guardians who have children interested in kayaking and will include whitewater rafting on the Lower White Salmon River, crafts, outdoor games and a barbecue.
As a world-class kayaking destination, the Columbia Gorge has a surplus of whitewater enthusiasts and scenic rivers. The paddling community is a major part of the culture and recreation in the region. For kids who want to get into whitewater kayaking, accessibility can prove difficult — especially if their parents or guardians are unfamiliar with the sport.
To help bridge that gap, the Columbia Gorge Junior Kayak Club (CGJKC) offers a community for kids to learn about paddling and experience the thrill of the river. Aspiring kayakers, no matter their level of familiarity with boating, are encouraged to join CGJKC. The club also makes gear more accessible to help newcomers who may not have the exposure, means, or continued support to get into paddling.
On June 3, CGJKC is hosting a family rafting event, particularly for parents and guardians who have children interested in kayaking. “Our goal for hosting the event is to help more kids access the river. We believe that a family river day is a fantastic way for families to see the value in outdoor recreation as well as the community-building, empowerment, and skill set that it helps build,” said Naomi Elyard, local boater and program director at CGJKC.
Centered around respect for others and the outdoors, CGJKC’s goal is “to create an atmosphere where everyone feels welcome, loved, and appreciated for who they are” while recognizing the beauty and value of rivers and the river community.
The event on June 3 will include whitewater rafting on the Lower White Salmon River, crafts, outdoor games, and a BBQ at Northwestern Park near Husum. It is open to the public, but CGJKC is reserving space for low-income families in hopes of making the event accessible and inclusive. Members of Mt. Adams Orchards and Culture Seed are encouraged to join the fun, no experience or personal gear required.
Elyard began kayaking at the age of 14 and started the Columbia Gorge Junior Kayak Club in 2020. She hopes the club makes whitewater more accessible and inclusive, as well as connects young paddlers to each other.
“We recognize that our sport is an extremely exclusive sport with many barriers to participation,” Elyard said.
The club is on a mission to break those barriers and share the joy of paddling with young people who may not feel like the river is inviting. Elyard has spent much of her time as a kayak instructor, and she understands the challenges new boaters face. Her goal is to help other young people gain access to the sport in a safe, supportive environment.
CGJKC reached out to partner with local whitewater company Wet Planet for their family rafting event. Elyard has worked for Wet Planet in years passed and the company is excited to support access to boating. In addition to commercial rafting trips, Wet Planet has offered their own kayak school for 20 years to help teach locals and visitors the ways of the water.
Wet Planet will provide guides, gear, and rafts for the afternoon event on the White Samon River. There will also be bilingual guides, volunteers, and paddlers from CGJKC. Wet Planet has offered a nearly 75% discount to the trip cost and will supply everything the group might need to stay warm and safe.
“Our collaboration with Wet Planet is key in facilitating this event,” Elyard shared. “It takes a whole community to create more inclusive spaces in the outdoors and I am so grateful to have partners like Wet Planet to help make it happen. I can’t thank them enough for supporting us with this event.”
Jaco Klinkenberg, co-owner of Wet Planet, couldn’t be more eager to support Elyard’s endeavors. “We are so proud of what Naomi has done and accomplished since [learning to kayak], from becoming an excellent kayaker and inspiring ambassador for the sport to making kayaking accessible to the youth in the area,” Klinkenberg said.
Interested parties can sign up for the family rafting day on the Columbia Gorge Junior Kayak Club website.
