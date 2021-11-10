We are running a false front page today to show our support, along with newspapers across Oregon and the U.S., of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act.
A part of the Build Back Better Reconciliation Bill, the act was removed just a week ago.
Since then it has been reinstated, with changes, but the most important part remains — tax credits to help fund our nation’s newsrooms and journalists.
Until the vote, we are urging our representatives to consider the importance of local journalists in our towns and cities — what would our nation be like if there were no journalists, no local news, no accountability in government to the issues we face? Our community knows well the risk of losing their local newspaper. We lost three just over a year ago and have regrouped as Columbia Gorge News. Each week, Columbia Gorge News strives to provide Gorge communities accurate and trusted news and information. News that brings a community together.
The Local Journalism Sustainability Act (LJSA) was originally sponsored by Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and co-sponsored by Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden. Support has grown to include other senators and congressional leaders, receiving bi-partisan support.
This legislation would help local news organizations financially through tax credits to incentivize the hiring of more journalists.
A study conducted by Sen. Cantwell in October 2020, prior to the bill’s introduction, included the stark realization that the current pace of staff reductions in newsrooms will result in the vanishing of newspapers nationwide.
The report showed in the last two decades, advertising revenue has dropped 70% and newsrooms have been forced to let go of 60% of their journalist workforce.
You can help us stem the tide of job losses.
We urge you to contact your representatives in support of this bill for local news, and stand with us in supporting local journalism and Columbia Gorge News with an annual subscription. If you have a business, we would be glad to help you market your business. You can also get involved by sending a letter to the editor or offering a news tip on a story you think would be valuable to the community.
We live in the Gorge and serve our community with local news and information that matters.
Chelsea Marr is the publisher of Columbia Gorge News.
•••
The fate of local news: Bill highlights
There are 1,800 total “news deserts” — no local newspapers — and 1,000s more have “ghost newspapers,” bare-bones entities that, due to drastic downsizing, now cover a fraction of the issues they once did. The number of reporters has dropped by more than half since 2000. If Congress does not include local news help in the Build Back Better Act, another 200 or more local newspapers could disappear in the next year or two.
The solution — a payroll tax credit for news organizations — involves miniscule cost but helps build democracy. The payroll tax credit would cost 0.1% of the Build Back Better bill but would have profound impacts on communities across America.
Essential to addressing vaccination rates, education, poverty, health care, climate change and other pressing issues. Communities cannot improve vaccination rates, strengthen education, etc., without trusted information. Gathering and fact checking that information requires local journalists who understand the needs and questions of their communities.
Biggest boost to Black and Hispanic local news ever. Would provide $146 million to local BIPOC media over five years.
Communities suffer when local news outlets close. When local news declines, communities have more corruption, more waste, lower voting and even lower bond ratings. It cripples the community’s ability to solve their own problems.
News gaps foster misinformation, division and polarization. The local news vacuums have been increasingly filled by misinformation, national cable news and fake local news sites.
•••
Among congressional lawmakers from Oregon and Washington, the Local Journalism Sustainability Act has received sponsorship from:
Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), original sponsor;
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), original co-sponsor;
Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA);
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR-1);
Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-OR-4);
Rep. Suzan K. DelBene (D-WA-1);
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA-3);
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-7);
Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-WA-6);
Rep. Rick Larsen (D-WA-2);
Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA-4);
Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA-8);
Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA-9);
Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-WA-10).
For additional sponsors and more information on the legislation, visit www.americasnewspapers.org.
Commented