Jeremy Hull, who grew up in Hood River, has joined Annala, Carey & Hull, the longest serving law firm in the Hood River area.
Hull graduated from the University of Oregon Law School in 2008 and also has a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the U of O, with an emphasis in finance. Hull worked for a private firm in Portland focusing on real estate development and renewable energy until 2010 before joining Nike, Inc.
Hull joins his father, Donald Hull, former circuit court judge, in the firm. He and his wife, Katie, have two sons, Griffin, 5, and Clyde, 3.
Hull can be contacted through his firm’s website, HullLaw.com, or at 541-386-1811.
