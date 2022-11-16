Jennifer Gulizia The Flowering Farmhouse

Jennifer Gulizia, right, and her Flowering Farmhouse will be featured on the pilot episode of a new series that will be aired on BloomTV on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. 

HOOD RIVER — Local flower farmer Jennifer Gulizia and The Flowering Farmhouse is set to be featured in a pilot episode on BloomTV Network. The episode will air on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

The episode is part of a new series that will give advice and gardening tricks on how to cultivate a beautiful home and garden. Viewers can look forward to gardening tips, home decor, DIY projects and some of Gulizia’s favorite family recipes.

