HOOD RIVER — Local flower farmer Jennifer Gulizia and The Flowering Farmhouse is set to be featured in a pilot episode on BloomTV Network. The episode will air on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.
The episode is part of a new series that will give advice and gardening tricks on how to cultivate a beautiful home and garden. Viewers can look forward to gardening tips, home decor, DIY projects and some of Gulizia’s favorite family recipes.
This spring, Gulizia and producers held conversations about a potential feature episode. BloomTV wanted to feature Gulizia and the farmhouse, but a lack of sponsorships delayed productions. Flash forward to the fall, they had received interest from FlowerBulbs.com to sponsor the shows production. Gulizia and the production crew immediately began filming.
“Because our annual first frost can happen anytime in October, production began very quickly,” said Gulizia.
The Flowering Farmhouse is a one acre plot of land that is home to thousands of dahlias and other seasonal flowers. On top of being a flower farmer, Gulizia writes The Flowering Farmhouse blog and is a professional photographer for Gorge-Us Photography.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that something this big would actually come from this partnership,” said Gulizia.
BloomTV and The Flowering Farmhouse are hosting a virtual watch party, to watch use the link bloomtvnetwork.com/watch-party. There will be a private Zoom after the episode and Gulizia will answer any questions you have.
If you miss the premiere, the pilot episode will be available on BloomTV’s streaming platform. Right now, viewers can enjoy one month free of BloomTV when they visit www.bloomtvnetwork.com and sign up with the coupon code: FARMHOUSE.
