As omicron COVID-19 cases increase, one of the ways to slow the spread is to stay home and away from other people for five days when we test positive, have symptoms, or have been exposed to COVID-19, and wear a well-fitting mask for an additional five days. If you are up to date on your vaccines, you do not need to stay at home or miss work if you have been exposed (as long as you have no symptoms), but you must wear a proper mask around others for 10 days.
Here are some definitions to keep in mind:
Up to date on vaccinations — You have received a booster or received your second dose of Pfizer within the past five months, Moderna within the past six months or received the initial dose of Johnson & Johnson within the past two months.
Not up to date on vaccinations — It’s been more than six months since you completed your initial Moderna vaccine series, five months for Pfizer or more than two months since you received the initial dose of Johnson & Johnson or you are not vaccinated.
Exposure — Being in close contact (within 6-feet for at least 15 minutes in a 24-hour period) with a person who has recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Symptoms — COVID-19 symptoms can include shortness of breath, cough, fever, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.
Common questions
What if I test positive for COVID-19 or was exposed to COVID-19 and have symptoms?
Stay at home and away from others for five days, regardless of vaccination status. If you have no symptoms, or your symptoms are resolved after five days, you can leave your home.
Continue to wear a well-fitting mask around others for an additional five days. If you have a fever, continue to stay home until it goes away.
What if I am up to date on vaccinations and was exposed to someone with COVID-19 and do not have symptoms?
- Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days. Test on day 5, if possible.
- If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, get a test and stay home.
What if I am not up to date on vaccinations and was exposed to someone with COVID-19 and do not have symptoms?
Stay home for five days. Continue to wear a well-fitting mask for an additional five days. If you are not able to stay at home, you must wear a well-fitting mask around other people for 10 days. Test on the fifth day after exposure.
If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, get a test and stay home.
What can we do to protect everyone in the home when someone is exposed to, or infected with, COVID19?
People in isolation should stay separate from the rest of the household as much as possible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all members of the household wear well-fitting masks during the stay-at-home period. If possible, one person should provide care to the person who is, or may be, infected to limit the exposure and best protect everyone in the home.
