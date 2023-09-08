Canada Thistle

Canada Thistle is a troublesome weed that pops up in fields or pastures. This perennial can grow 3’ to 5’ tall with spiky, irregularly lobed leaves that are glossy on the top and wooly on the underside. 

Talk to any gardener and the subject of weeds will invariably come up. There will be mentions of how much time they spend weeding (simultaneously so much and never enough!), what new or interesting weed is popping up (is that a weed or a new wildflower?) or how to prevent various types of weeds from spreading.

Among the many different weeds, invasive ones are the most pervasive which makes them, quite literally, the thorn in any gardener’s side. These pesky invaders are not merely eyesores threatening the perfect order of our lawns and garden beds; they are significant dangers to threatened and endangered species, with devastating impacts to our local ecosystems. The spread of the most intrusive of these weeds can contribute to the deterioration of our water quality and, ultimately, the loss of rare native plants and wildlife habitats.

Knapweed

Knapweed is an invading weed that threatens pastures and grasses, causing a loss of forage for livestock and wildlife and increasing soil erosion.