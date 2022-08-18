Insitu supply chain

The Insitu RX-21 Blackjack (Integrator) pictured in flight.

Representatives of around 40 suppliers from the Columbia Gorge area, the U.S., and international markets will be attending a supply chain conference hosted by Insitu in Hood River Aug. 17.

It has been about five years since Insitu last held a supply chain conference, which brings together industry partners to collaborate and talk about the future of the industry, their perspectives, and ways that Insitu and its suppliers can mutually improve to better address market needs, according to Ricky Knowles, director of supply chains for Insitu.