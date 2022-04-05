Wasco County Innovation partners present Innovator Drinks in The Dalles: Building community and highlighting the work of entrepreneurs, innovators, and remote workers in Wasco County.
This free event will be held at Freebridge Brewery on April 20 with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
The event will include networking opportunities and presentations where you will hear from community innovators and entrepreneurs:
• Ted Volkov — Founder and managing director of Amidy Labs, a local family-owned tech company based in The Dalles. Amity Labs is one of the pioneers of large-scale cryptocurrency mining and blockchain computing in Oregon.
• Robert Wallace — Executive director, energy analyst, and innovator at Wy’East Resource Conservation and Development Area Council Inc., a non-profit 501c3 development organization serving the Pacific Northwest. Wy’East RC&D delivers education, outreach and on-the-ground technical assistance to agricultural producers and rural small businesses to accelerate the demand for energy efficiency and renewable energy.
If you are a community innovator, entrepreneur, or remote worker, this event will be a great opportunity to network and learn about what new tech and innovation projects are happening in Wasco County.
Food will be provided.
RSVP for this free event at bit.ly/Innovator-RSVP, or by contacting Natasha Blaircobb at Natasha@mcedd.org.
