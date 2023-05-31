Klickitat County Courthouse

A male inmate at Klickitat County Jail in Goldendale, Wash. died while in custody on May 20.

 Jacob Bertram photo

An inmate was found dead during a routine cell check in the afternoon of May 20 at Klickitat County Jail in Goldendale, Wash.

Officials from Klickitat County Sheriff's Office, which oversees the jail, reported that corrections deputies discovered an unresponsive male during the cell check and began life-saving measures until the arrival of Klickitat County EMS.