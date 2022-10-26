Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BINGEN — The call for donors is starting early this year to meet the demand for the Tree of Joy holiday gift project in Klickitat and Skamania counties.
Project Coordinator Patty Gallardo said Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) staff has been surprised this year — families asked to apply even before the official launch of the annual Tree of Joy project that links children’s wish lists with donors.
The goal is to help families in need by providing new essential items, such as winter coats, hats, gloves, clothing, and shoes, with other gifts and toys to brighten a child’s holiday season.
“More families than ever are requesting services from WAGAP, and those families need a little holiday cheer,” said Abby Whalin, director of the Pathways HealthConnect program. Whalin leads a team of Community Health Workers who connect community members with resources and services to create paths to a healthier life.
“Inflation is hurting everyone,” Whalin said. WAGAP’s Community Health Workers report to Whalin that single-income and single-parent families are being hurt the most as they try to make ends meet. “Families are struggling to pay at the gas pump for transportation to work and at the grocery store to put food on the table.”
Gallardo also notes that the donor pool has shifted over the past two years as pandemic conditions have changed the local workforce. As more workers have gone remote, it has affected donor participation rates.
Traditionally, when employees were at office locations, past Tree of Joy efforts centered around hanging gift tags in lobbies on trees or decorations, where workers could see the holiday effort daily and get excited to participate. It created a friendly competition as wishes were fulfilled and gifts were placed under trees until delivered to WAGAP for distribution.
Gallardo invites individuals, businesses, and organizations to become Tree of Joy donors this year, making a difference for a local family, and brightening a child’s holiday. In 2021, more than 200 children benefited from the program.
Donor shopping lists will be available by Nov. 22 in advance of Thanksgiving. Gifts should be wrapped, clearly indicate family and child numbers, and be returned to the Bingen Food Bank by Dec. 13, in time for the families to pick gifts up starting Dec. 20.
Families in need can apply for the Tree of Joy through Nov. 3 at the Bingen Food Bank during its regular hours Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed for lunch between noon and 1 p.m.). The program is open to children aged 18 and under; all information is confidential. Families will be asked for the child’s gender, age, clothing size, shoe size, and a wish list of two or three gift items for consideration.
The capacity of participating donors determines the number of families and children served each year. For individuals and organizations interested in joining this year’s Tree of Joy effort, please contact Gallardo at patty@wagap.org or call 509- 493-2662 ext. 200 for further questions or instructions. Let her know how many children your organization can support.
“Tree of Joy is neighbors helping neighbors,” Gallardo said. “We are grateful to everyone who helps make the season magical for all children.”
