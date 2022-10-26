Tree of Joy 2021

A Tree of Joy gift wrapping day at the White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club in 2021. Since the program’s inception, the club has been a donor organization and supports more than 20 children each year.

 Contributed photo

BINGEN — The call for donors is starting early this year to meet the demand for the Tree of Joy holiday gift project in Klickitat and Skamania counties.

Project Coordinator Patty Gallardo said Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) staff has been surprised this year — families asked to apply even before the official launch of the annual Tree of Joy project that links children’s wish lists with donors.

Tree of Joy 2021

Presents are sorted at the WAGAP Food Bank in Bingen before being distributed to families.
Tree of Joy 2021

A Tree of Joy gift wrapping day at the White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club in 2021.