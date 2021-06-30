... But there are, at the very least, 57 garden variety tomatoes to choose from!
Allow me to introduce you to 10-Minute University Classes. I was truly excited when I discovered that Oregon State University County Clackamas Master Gardeners have posted 57 instructional gardening videos on YouTube and you don’t have to hunt for them — because you really can’t search for what you don’t know you need, right?!
These well thought out videos cover a variety of topics (well, 57 to be precise — a little ketchup humor) ranging from five to 50 minutes and organized into one playlist. It’s perfect, really — no jumping around to different websites (one and done!), no signing up for a scheduled class (although there are some awesome ones out there) and if you’ve only got 30 minutes of energy at the end of the day, you can learn something useful for your garden with time left over.
A few of my favorites include:
No. 4 Attracting & Hosting Mason Bees — Native to the Pacific Northwest and incredible pollinators that don’t sting. They love fruit trees and dandelions.
No. 7 Growing Pretty & Delicious Containers — Rethink those patio pots into an edible array of color and texture.
No. 9 Best Bee Flowers — All flowers are NOT created equal, according to the bees!
No. 12 Edible Wild Plants — John Kallas knows his stuff and is a fun educator.
No. 22 Soil & Planting Lessons from Research — This one is a wake-up call for proper planting!
#No. 34 Pruning Roses — Tough love; understand the basics of keeping those beauties healthy.
No. 37 Basic Pruning Benefits & Tips — Shrubs and bushes out of control? Watch this!
No. 40 How to Get Healthy Soil in your Garden — This might be the best 20 minute investment you ever make!
I could go on, but this gives you an idea about the diversity of topics offered, including some of the basics, which we all need. I never did find a video about making ketchup — maybe I should suggest that because after all, I am growing tomatoes.
Once you visit this site www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZEzoOaZqnfoVPUYtXji6wgWSrpzS6l7b, you’ll understand my enthusiasm for this ambitious project that Clackamas County Master Gardeners so generously agreed to teach. And did I tell you for each class there is a free, downloadable, handout? If you prefer just the printed version, you can go to extension.oregonstate.edu/collection/10-minute-university-handouts, where the handouts are organized alphabetically by video title. Happy learning everyone!
•••
If you have specific gardening or pest questions you can submit them, online, to the OSU Hood River Extension, Central Gorge Master Gardener’s virtual Plant Clinic at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver or by phone at 541-386-3343 ext.38259. Remember to provide detailed plant or pest problem information, as well as your preferred method of contact. Master Gardeners are a free resource for research-based information.
Commented