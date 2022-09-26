Hood River Police Department has reported that over the weekend, a 34-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in two stabbings.
On Sept. 25, Feliciano Aguilar Chavez, of Hood River, was arrested after police responded to a disturbance at 1823 Cascade Ave. Julio Lopez Vasquez, 25, and Selvin Gomez Pirir, 24, both of Hood River, were taken to Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries. Aguilar Chavez was booked at lodged at NORCOR on the charge of assault I.
